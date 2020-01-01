Apple officially unplugs Epic from the App Store

Right on schedule, Apple has terminated the App Store account Epic Games used to support and maintain Fortnite. Epic warned iOS and macOS users earlier in the week it would no longer have the ability to update Fortnite after August 28th, and now that’s the case. Outside of the popular battle royale, the developer still had other games on the App Store, but those have now been removed as well.

Apple and Epic’s ongoing legal feud started earlier this month when Epic started offering discounts on Fortnite’s V-bucks currency and other cash purchases if players bypassed the App Store. Shortly after the associated update went live, Apple removed the game. Epic then quickly responded by suing the tech giant. If you already have Fortnite on an Apple device, you should be able to continue playing the game with other Apple users, but you won’t be able to access its new season, nor pay for any microtransactions.