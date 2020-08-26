'Fortnite' players on Apple devices will be locked out of the new season

Amid the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, Fortnite players on iOS and macOS will be locked out of the new Marvel-themed season, which starts on August 27th. Epic says Apple is blocking updates and new installs for the game through the App Store. The developer claimed Apple “will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices.”

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.



More info: https://t.co/O1bgKgkZCp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

If you already have Fortnite on your iPhone, iPad or Mac, “you should have no issues continuing to play Chapter 2 - Season 3’s v13.40 update,” according to Epic. However, the season 3 battle pass will still end tomorrow and you won’t be able to make further progress with it. If you previously downloaded the game on iOS, Epic suggests you can download it again via the “Purchased” app list in the Account section of the App Store.