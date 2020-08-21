Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

'Fortnite' teases a Marvel theme for the next season

Chapter 2 Season 4 starts on August 27th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
Fortnite Marvel teaser
Epic Games

Fortnite is about to venture even deeper into the Marvel universe. Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to get underway on August 27th, and Epic Games dropped its first real teaser of what’s in store. There’s not a whole lot to the tweet, but that big ol’ Marvel logo is a dead giveaway.

Rumors have been swirling over the last couple of days that the next Fortnite season would have a Marvel theme. Data miner Hypex suggested cosmetics for Wolverine and Thor cosmetics are on the way as part of that. The teaser gives a pretty strong hint about the latter.

There have been a few Fortnite and Marvel crossovers already. Back in 2018, there was a limited-time mode in which you could play as supervillain Thanos if you grabbed the Infinity Gauntlet from somewhere on the map. Last year, to mark the release of Avengers: Endgame, you could wield Avengers weapons against Thanos in another limited-time mode.

More recently, there was a Deadpool crossover and a tie-in with the beta for Marvel’s Avengers. Completing that on PS4 or Xbox One would net you a couple of cosmetic items. With that game scheduled for an early September release, the timing makes sense for a more extensive Marvel crossover, even if it does seem strange for Epic to potentially promote an entirely separate game inside Fortnite. In any case, we’ll surely learn more details about the next season before it starts next week.

