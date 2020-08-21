'Fortnite' teases a Marvel theme for the next season

Fortnite is about to venture even deeper into the Marvel universe. Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to get underway on August 27th, and Epic Games dropped its first real teaser of what’s in store. There’s not a whole lot to the tweet, but that big ol’ Marvel logo is a dead giveaway.

Rumors have been swirling over the last couple of days that the next Fortnite season would have a Marvel theme. Data miner Hypex suggested cosmetics for Wolverine and Thor cosmetics are on the way as part of that. The teaser gives a pretty strong hint about the latter.