It’s nearly time for The Avengers to assemble again. Crystal Dynamics has revealed the beta launch dates for Marvel’s Avengers, but not everyone will get their hands on it at the same time.

Players who pre-ordered Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 will get beta access first on August 7th. A week later, the Xbox One and PC pre-order beta gets underway, as does an open beta on PS4. Then, on August 21st, the open beta will be live on all three platforms.