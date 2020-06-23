Marvel's Avengers for PS4 and Xbox One include next-gen upgrades

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers was supposed to be out by May 15th, but the developer had to delay its release by four months to fine-tune and polish the game. That means the title, which will be released for the PS4 and the Xbox One in September, will be available a bit too close to Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-gen console launch this coming holiday season. The good news is that Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have just announced that if you buy the game for current consoles, you’ll be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost.

You can claim the PS5 or the Xbox Series X version if you get either of them these holidays — you can even transfer your player profiles and progression to pick up right where you left off. The action-adventure game will also support cross-gen play, so you can continue playing with friends whether they upgrade or not.