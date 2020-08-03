Spider-Man is coming to the PlayStation version of 'Marvel's Avengers'

Marvel's Avengers on Sony platforms will feature an exclusive hero: Spider-Man. Developer Crystal Dynamics said it plans to add the superhero to the PlayStation version of the upcoming game in early 2021. The studio didn't say whether Spider-Man will make his way to other platforms at a later date.

As with all the other playable heroes within the game, you'll have access to multiple skill trees that will allow you to customize how Spider-Man plays. Crystal Dynamics didn't share screenshots of the hero in action but did say it's pulling on the art of Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr. to inform its take on the popular character.