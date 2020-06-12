Yes, 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' for PS5 is a standalone game

Yesterday’s PlayStation 5 showcase packed a strong lineup of AAA and independently developed games destined for the console, but the Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveal got some of the strongest reactions. Later, some comments from a Sony exec published as a followup in The Telegraph (paywalled) suggested that this game would be expansion to the PS4 title released in 2018, forcing developer Insomniac to respond publicly.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

The brief teaser didn’t explain a lot about what the game is, but as community director James Stevenson tweeted in response to someone asking about a “remaster,” “Remaster what? It’s a new standalone game.” Now that all that is settled, we can all just watch the teaser trailer again.