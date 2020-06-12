Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony / Insomniac

Yes, 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' for PS5 is a standalone game

This next-gen game is not a remaster or expansion.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony / Insomniac

Yesterday’s PlayStation 5 showcase packed a strong lineup of AAA and independently developed games destined for the console, but the Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveal got some of the strongest reactions. Later, some comments from a Sony exec published as a followup in The Telegraph (paywalled) suggested that this game would be expansion to the PS4 title released in 2018, forcing developer Insomniac to respond publicly.

The brief teaser didn’t explain a lot about what the game is, but as community director James Stevenson tweeted in response to someone asking about a “remaster,” “Remaster what? It’s a new standalone game.” Now that all that is settled, we can all just watch the teaser trailer again.

In this article: Spider-Man, PS5, PlayStation 5, ps5 event, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, sony, Insomniac Games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

View
It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

View
Amazon Fire HD 8 review: A good, cheap tablet with one big compromise

Amazon Fire HD 8 review: A good, cheap tablet with one big compromise

View
'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

'Stray' is a futuristic cat simulator for PS4 and PS5

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr