Image credit: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' arrives on PS5 this holiday

Continue where Peter Parker left off.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
35m ago
Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Here’s something you might not have been expecting at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event: there’s already a new Spider-Man game on the way. Sony’s Insomniac Games is working on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a PS5-bound sequel that, as the name implies, puts you in the shoes (and superhero suit) of Peter Parker’s protege. The brief teaser didn’t show much in the way of gameplay, but it’s clear the game will get a visual boost over its PS4 predecessor. You can expect it to arrive alongside the PS5 in hoilday 2020.

In this article: PS5, Insomniac, Spider-Man, video games, PlayStation 5, Insomniac Games, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony, games, video, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
