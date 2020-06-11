Watch Sony's PS5 event with us live from 3:40PM ET

It’s game time. Sony is set to reveal the first batch of games for the PlayStation 5 in a live, online event beginning at 4PM ET today, and you can watch along with us right here. Engadget Senior Editor Nick Summers and myself are hosting a little watch party for today’s show, and we’ll go live at 3:40PM ET. We’ll stick around for a few minutes afterward to recap all of the amazing, boring and confusing things we saw.

Sony promises a look at titles from small and large studios, and suggests viewers use headphones, rather than relying on built-in speakers. This could mean we’ll get a taste of Sony’s 3D audio technology.