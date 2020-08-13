Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

Epic Games offers ‘Fortnite’ discounts if you bypass Android and iOS app stores

A direct payment option is a workaround for Apple and Google fees.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Epic Games 'Fortnite' mega drop
Epic Games

Beginning today, Epic Games is discounting Fortnite V-bucks and other cash purchases if players buy them through PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. The discounts are available on mobile if players use the new “Epic direct payment” option instead of the App Store or Google Play. Thanks to this Fortnite “mega drop,” players will save up to 20 percent, and Epic will avoid having to pay the 30 percent fees that Apple and Google charge.

This seems to be part of Epic’s ongoing gripe over Apple and Google. The company has consistently complained about Apple and Google taking a cut of mobile payments. It even delayed bringing Fortnite to the Play Store app to avoid paying those fees. 

These permanent discounts are a bold move. They essentially incentivize avoiding Apple and Google’s in-app payment methods. On mobile, players will see the App Store or Google Play payment option next to the Epic direct payment option. The side-by-side comparison makes it pretty clear how you’ll be ripped off if you buy through Apple or Google. Epic says it's simply passing on the savings it sees by not paying the Apple-Google fees to players.

Epic Game's mobile Epic direct payment in 'Fortnite'
Epic Games

Epic isn’t the only company to push back against Apple and Google’s fees for in-app purchases. Spotify, Basecamp and Telegram have complained, too. The US federal antitrust probe is taking a close look at Apple’s App Store policies, and Apple and the App Store are facing an antitrust investigation in the EU.

In this article: epic games, epic, fortnite, v-bucks, in-app purchases, apple, google, app store, google play store, mega drop, discounts, savings, epic direct payment, payment, antitrust, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

Apple is reportedly planning 'Apple One' subscription bundles

View
Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

Intel's discrete Xe GPU for gamers is coming in 2021

View
Intel dishes on Tiger Lake, 'SuperFin' transistors and what lies ahead

Intel dishes on Tiger Lake, 'SuperFin' transistors and what lies ahead

View
A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr