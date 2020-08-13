Epic Games offers ‘Fortnite’ discounts if you bypass Android and iOS app stores

Beginning today, Epic Games is discounting Fortnite V-bucks and other cash purchases if players buy them through PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. The discounts are available on mobile if players use the new “Epic direct payment” option instead of the App Store or Google Play. Thanks to this Fortnite “mega drop,” players will save up to 20 percent, and Epic will avoid having to pay the 30 percent fees that Apple and Google charge.

This seems to be part of Epic’s ongoing gripe over Apple and Google. The company has consistently complained about Apple and Google taking a cut of mobile payments. It even delayed bringing Fortnite to the Play Store app to avoid paying those fees.