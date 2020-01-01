Basecamp CEO says Apple App Store issue is about 'absence of choice'

As you may know, Apple takes a 30 percent commission on paid apps and any in-app purchase. It’s no secret that a lot of developers aren’t happy with the term — the European Commission is even opening dual investigations into the App Store and Apple Pay due to complaints filed by Spotify and, based on reports, Rakuten-owned e-reader app Kobo. Spotify chief Daniel Ek revealed long ago that the company can’t afford Apple’s fees. And after the EC announced its probe, Tinder’s parent company Match Group and Fortnite owner Epic Games also criticized the tech giant for collecting a portion of their earnings.

Apple said it will only roll out the bug fix Basecamp tried to submit if it revises the Hey email app. In an interview with TechCrunch, the tech giant’s Senior Vice President Phil Schiller said the company has no plans to change its policies to accommodate the developer. In fact, Schiller said the Hey iOS app was approved in error. He also said that Basecamp could have made the Hey app acceptable under current rules through different ways, such as charging different prices in the app and on the web. Fried called that statement “antitrust gold” in his letter, since that presumably suggests that Basecamp should charge its iOS customers more.

The CEO also expounded on what he meant by “absence of choice.” He said that if Hey’s customers sign up through the App Store, Basecamp will no longer be able to offer “refunds, credit card changes, discounts, trial extensions, hardship exceptions, comps, partial payments, non-profit discounts, educational discounts, downtime credits, tax exceptions, etc.” It can’t extend trials or payment terms for those who need it like it does for its project management software customers, for instance. Or offer free versions to people like first responders.

Further, it won’t be able to transfer payment information from one platform to another. If a customer suddenly has to switch platforms from iOS to Android, then they may end up losing access to their email address and everything in their inbox. “This is why we have a universal, non-platform-specific centralized billing system,” he wrote. Fried ended his letter with this: