Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Telegram is the latest company to file an EU antitrust complaint against Apple

Big-time app developers are piling on to fight against the app store.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Telegram cloud-based instant messaging application is seen on an iPhone in this photo illustration on June 26, 2020 in Warsaw, Poland. A report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) has found that white supremacists and extremists have been organizing racist violence in the US via the Telegram instant messaging application. Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging app that uses encryption for messages and media during transit. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

If big tech thought that its antitrust reckoning would end with yesterday’s hearings, it’ll have its optimism sorely dented by what’s likely to follow. A number of smaller players are lobbing grenades over the fence in the hope of forcing regulators on both sides of the Atlantic to intervene. Today, secure messaging app Telegram is joining in, filing a formal antitrust complaint to the European Union’s competition authority.

As the Financial Times points out, it’s the third big name, after Spotify and Rakuten, which has lobbied the EU to do something about the App Store’s lock-in and 30 percent commission. And here, as then, the general sentiment is that the commission is too high, and that not allowing users to download apps from other sources is harming competition. 

A few days ago, Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov published an open letter concerning Apple’s “30 percent tax on apps.” That includes a claim that running the app store does not cost what Apple generates in revenue, and that app store fees did not exist in the PC era. Durov added that companies also cannot simply build apps for Android instead, thanks to the sheer size of iOS’ install base.

It’s not clear if these arguments, which broadly amount to saying that Apple has too much money, and is too popular, will carry weight with the EU. After all, if Margrethe Vestager is going to build a case, she needs to prove that what Apple is doing is stifling competition and harming users. But even if Telegram’s argument is weak, it’s clear that every developer with an axe to grind against Apple is going to use this as an opportunity.

In this article: Telegram, Apple, App Store, EU, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

View
Congress grills Facebook over its acquisitions and feature cloning

Congress grills Facebook over its acquisitions and feature cloning

View
Gmail is about to start testing verification-like logos for email

Gmail is about to start testing verification-like logos for email

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr