Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS

Telegram to pay $18.5 million and return $1.2 billion following SEC crypto charges

The company has to return $1.2 billion in investment and pay a $18.5 million fine.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
33m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Telegram app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
REUTERS

Telegram’s initial bid to launch its “Gram” cryptocurrency has failed. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced today that in order to resolve charges of violating federal securities laws, it has ordered Telegram to return more than $1.2 billion to its investors, and pay a hefty $18.5 million civil penalty to boot.

In August last year, Telegram promised that its newly-announced Gram currency — which would operate with a decentralized structure similar to Bitcoin — would be ready to by October 31st 2019. Because the initiative was largely born of a $1.7 billion investment round in 2018, Telegram said that if it hadn’t delivered Grams by the end of October it would return investors’ money. So it was already up against a tight deadline.

Come the middle of October, however, the SEC had intervened, obtaining a temporary restraining order against the company. The agency said Telegram didn't register the offering with its office, and since it sees Grams as securities, it accused the company of violating the Securities Act of 1933. Then, in March, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction barring the delivery of Grams. And now the SEC has issued its final judgement.

"New and innovative businesses are welcome to participate in our capital markets but they cannot do so in violation of the registration requirements of the federal securities laws," said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC enforcement division's cyber unit. "This settlement requires Telegram to return funds to investors, imposes a significant penalty, and requires Telegram to give notice of future digital offerings." Telegram, meanwhile, accepted the penalty without admitting or denying any wrongdoing.

It’s not clear yet whether Telegram will revisit its Gram initiative in the future — if it does it will certainly do so under the watchful eye of the SEC — but the episode is illustrative of the wider problems companies face in getting cryptocurrency off the ground. Messaging service Kik was also ruled to have run its “Kin” token sale without proper regard for securities laws, while Facebook’s currency Libra has faced intense scrutiny from officials, leading to ongoing delays in launch.

 

In this article: Telegram, Gram, SEC, securities, fine, law, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Kik, Facebook, Libra, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

View
Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account

View
Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

Twitch bans Dr Disrespect over violation of community guidelines

View
Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr