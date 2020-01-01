Judge won't make Apple restore 'Fortnite,' but protects Unreal Engine

Epic Games has failed to convince the court to order Apple to restore Fornite on the App Store, but it successfully secured a temporary order to stop the tech giant from pulling its developer tools. If you’ll recall, Apple told the video game developer that it’s terminating all its developer accounts and cutting “Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools” on August 28th after dropping Fortnite. That would prevent Epic from distributing Unreal Engine to other developers, which use the software suite to build 3D games and other programs.

Developing...