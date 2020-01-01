Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Judge won't make Apple restore 'Fortnite,' but protects Unreal Engine

The court has granted Epic a temporary order blocking Apple's plans to pull its developer tools.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
13m ago
ANKARA, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 26: A man plays Fortnite game on smartphone in Ankara, Turkey on November 26, 2018. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Epic Games has failed to convince the court to order Apple to restore Fornite on the App Store, but it successfully secured a temporary order to stop the tech giant from pulling its developer tools. If you’ll recall, Apple told the video game developer that it’s terminating all its developer accounts and cutting “Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools” on August 28th after dropping Fortnite. That would prevent Epic from distributing Unreal Engine to other developers, which use the software suite to build 3D games and other programs.

Developing...

In this article: Epic Games, iOS, Apple, Fortnite, news, gaming
