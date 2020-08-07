Facebook slams Apple's restrictive policies as its gaming app arrives on iOS

As promised, Facebook has released its Gaming app on iOS, but it sure isn’t happy about it. In fact, the app has no games at all on iPhones and iPads, meaning functionality is limited to game streams and social functions. That’s because Apple wouldn’t approve the app with any games, for some of the same reasons that it has denied approval to Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s xCloud, among other services.
“Unfortunately, we had to remove gameplay functionality entirely in order to get Apple’s approval on the standalone Facebook Gaming app — meaning iOS users have an inferior experience to those using Android,” said Facebook CEO Cheryl Sandberg in a statement.