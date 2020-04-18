Facebook is releasing a dedicated gaming app tomorrow

Facebook’s bid to conquer gaming is about to get a dedicated home. The social media giant told the New York Times it’s releasing a Facebook Gaming mobile app on April 20th (that’s tomorrow, if you’re reading in time). It’ll include some casual games to play as well as community functions, but the focus will primarily be on watching and creating game livestreams. You can both catch up with streamers and use a Go Live feature to stream mobile games (not just those in the app) through your Facebook page.
There won’t be any ads. Instead, Facebook is currently relying on viewer “stars” (akin to bits in Twitch) to make money.