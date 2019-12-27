Corinna Kopf is the latest top streamer to jump to Facebook Gaming

While the specific terms of the deal weren't available, Kopf indicated that she would create content for other platforms in addition to streaming on Facebook. In other words, it's like other deals that leave streamers free to post YouTube videos and otherwise control the rest of their fate.

It's not surprising that Facebook would recruit Kopf when she has nearly 2.8 million followers on Twitch, and over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube. The social network's share of livestreaming is still small, but growing rapidly -- it jumped from just 1 percent of viewing hours in 2018 to 3 percent in 2019, according to a StreamElements report. Kopf could help Facebook keep that momentum.

The company might not have much choice as it is. There's a free-for-all as streaming services promise more money and flexibility to streamers like Ninja, Ewok and CouRage. Twitch itself is spending big bucks to hold on to streamers like DrLupo and TimTheTatMan. If Facebook didn't court stars like Kopf, it risked watching them drift to rivals.