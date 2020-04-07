Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Facebook Gaming

Facebook’s new tool lets gamers plan their own esports tournaments

Anyone can create, join or follow a virtual game tournament.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
6m ago
Facebook Gaming opens early access to its new Tournaments feature.
Facebook Gaming

Today, Facebook Gaming is launching Tournaments, a new feature that lets users create, join or follow virtual game tournaments. The tool offers everything from registration to seeding, bracket management and score entry. You can host single elimination, double elimination or round robin tournaments, and best of all, it’s open to anyone.

Facebook says it’s meant to be a “one-stop shop for everything critically important for tournament organizers.” It should also offer better discovery for tournament participants, and provide developers and communities with an easy way to connect. Creators can host tournaments while streaming, and the feature includes new charity tools that let creators fundraise for important causes.

The product isn’t quite complete, but Facebook recognizes that gaming is one way people can stay connected, safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is opening early access to Tournaments. You can test it out beginning today at https://www.facebook.com/gaming/tournaments.

While Twitch still dominates the game streaming market, Facebook Gaming is on the rise. By the end of last year, the platform had an 8.5 percent market share, and it saw a 210 percent increase in monthly viewership year-over-year. The Tournaments feature could help Facebook Gaming standout a bit more. As The Verge notes, Twitch and other streaming platforms don’t have anything exactly like this. Twitch Rivals comes close, but it’s invite-only and geared toward streamers and pros, not the masses.

