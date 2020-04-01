Latest in Gear

Image credit:

Twitch viewing soared 23 percent in March

Livestreaming has thrived during the pandemic, but mainly for one service.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Alex Kormann/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It won't shock you to hear that livestreaming services are seeing an upswing in viewership due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people at home, but now it's clear just what kind of effect the outbreak has had on viewing habits. Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet have determined that watch hours surged 23 percent between February and March, to just over 1.2 billion. Other services saw increased demand as well, but their gains were relatively slight. Microsoft's Mixer saw a 15.9 percent gain, while YouTube's gaming streams saw a 10.7 percent boost. Facebook Gaming saw a modest 3.8 percent increase.

Twitch also saw a 17 percent jump in total hours watched compared to the previous quarter, and a 19.5 percent leap in concurrent viewers. The number of unique channels has jumped 33 percent over that past quarter. And while the total number of hours streamed had been declining throughout 2019, it's now at a record high of 121 million hours. Viewership is going up in part because there are more broadcasters, not just more interest in the channels already present.

This isn't to say rivals are necessarily struggling. Facebook Gaming has seen a surge over the past year, and Mixer enjoys both the second-highest number of hours streamed as well as more broadcasters than Facebook and YouTube combined. It's nonetheless evident that Twitch is benefiting the most from the sudden shift in behavior. It may just be a question of what happens when life returns to (relative) normal.

Livestreaming service hours watched Q1 2020

In this article: amazon, coronavirus, covid-19, facebook, facebook gaming, gaming, gear, google, internet, livestreaming, microsoft, mixer, q12020, services, streaming, streamlabs, twitch, youtube, youtube gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
Dell XPS 13 review (2020): Tweaked to near-perfection

Dell XPS 13 review (2020): Tweaked to near-perfection

View
T-Mobile completes Sprint merger

T-Mobile completes Sprint merger

View
Sony debuts $200 headphones with powerful ANC and long battery life

Sony debuts $200 headphones with powerful ANC and long battery life

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 buyback scheme promises half your money back

Samsung's Galaxy S20 buyback scheme promises half your money back

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr