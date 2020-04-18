Facebook's dedicated gaming app is now available on Android

As expected, Facebook’s dedicated Gaming app is now available to download on the Play Store. The company had announced the new app over the weekend in a New York Times story.

And while you can use the platform to play some casual games with your friends, the focus of Facebook Gaming is on watching and hosting streams. You can use the software’s Go Live feature by tapping the floating camera icon on the bottom right of the screen to quickly start streaming. When you first launch the app, you’ll be greeted to the main “Discover” tab, which highlights your favorite games as well as content that is currently trending on the platform. Most of the videos, images and GIFs you can interact with like you would any story on Facebook proper, reacting and commenting on them as you like.