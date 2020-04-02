Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

‘Fallout 76’ will be free on Steam if you already bought it for PC

Early buyers will also get ‘Fallout Classic Collection’ for free.
Marc DeAngelis
29m ago
Bethesda’s Fallout 76 was met with a tepid response, but people are still playing it. More gamers will likely join the open-world multiplayer title when it comes to Steam on April 14th, along with the Wastelanders update. If you already bought Fallout 76 on Bethesda.net, the publisher’s own platform, you can claim a free copy of the Steam version for free, from now until April 12th. Both old and new players will also get a free Steam copy of Fallout Classic Collection -- which features Fallout 1, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics -- if you buy Fallout 76 between April 14th and April 28th.

It’s frustrating to have to buy multiple copies of a game, so this is a welcomed move on Bethesda’s part. Also, Fallout Classic Collection is a nice freebie. The early games in the series are drastically different -- and more challenging -- compared to the modern era of the franchise that started with Fallout 3. The updates that come with Wastelanders will hopefully add some gameplay improvements and new quests to keep existing Fallout 76 players interested.

In this article: fallout, fallout 76, games, steam, bethesda, fallout classic collection, PC Gaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
