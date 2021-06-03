Fiat plans to become an EV-only automaker by 2030

Fiat is the latest automaker to announce a move entirely to electric vehicles by 2030. The company plans to phase out combustion engine vehicles starting in 2025.

"It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries," Fiat CEO Olivier François said . "We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat."

Fiat has just released an electric version of its 500 city car in some regions. At least for the time being, the standard 500 will still be available as well. As Autocar notes, Fiat wants to help improve access to EVs, charging infrastructure and air quality.

"The decision to launch the New 500 — electric and electric alone — was actually taken before COVID-19," François said in a discussion with architect Stefano Boeri. "Even then, we were already aware that the world could not take any more ‘compromises.’"