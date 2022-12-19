Sponsored Links

The Final Fantasy 'Pixel Remaster' series heads to Switch and PS4 next spring

Naturally, Square Enix is readying a pricey physical edition of the collection.
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|December 19, 2022 12:30 PM

Square Enix’s “pixel perfect” remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 next spring, the publisher announced on Monday. First announced at E3 2021 and subsequently released on PC and mobile over the course of that same year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features reworked 2D sprites and backgrounds, rearranged music, user interface tweaks and a handful of extras, including a bestiary for all the enemies in each game.

In addition to releasing the games individually on the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store, Square Enix will sell a bundle that brings together all six entries in the Pixel Remaster series – Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI – for $75. For well-heeled fans, the publisher will also offer the Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Edition. For an eye-watering $260 before tax and shipping, you get a physical copy of all six games on a single disc or game card and a handful of extras, including a vinyl soundtrack set, a 128-page art book and a set of figurines. Square Enix says it tentatively expects to release the Anniversary Edition on May 31st, 2023 – though it warns fans international orders could take up to five weeks to ship. 

