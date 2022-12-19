The Final Fantasy 'Pixel Remaster' series heads to Switch and PS4 next spring

Square Enix’s “pixel perfect” remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 next spring, the publisher announced on Monday . First announced at E3 2021 and subsequently released on PC and mobile over the course of that same year, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series features reworked 2D sprites and backgrounds, rearranged music, user interface tweaks and a handful of extras, including a bestiary for all the enemies in each game.

Square Enix