Fisker will start producing its Ocean electric SUV in 2022

After building hype for several years, Fisker says it’s nearly ready to bring its Ocean SUV to market. At the Los Angeles motor show, the automaker unveiled a production-intent variant of the all-electric vehicle and said it planned to begin pilot production this week at a Magna-Steyr facility in Austria. According to Fisker, full-scale manufacturing will start a year from now, with deliveries following shortly thereafter.

As previously announced , the Ocean will start at $37,499 in the US before federal- and state-level subsidies. Fisker will offer the SUV in two additional trims. It will sell the Ocean Ultra for $49,999 and the Ocean Extreme for $68,999. The base-level Sport model features a single 275 horsepower motor capable of accelerating the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 6.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the dual-motor Ultra model features a total output of 540 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds. The slightly more powerful Extreme can complete that feat in 3.6 seconds thanks to its 550 horsepower powertrain.

Fisker has yet to share the exact battery capacities of each model but estimates the Sport trim will have the ability to go 250 miles on a single charge. On the top end, the Extreme variant will feature a 350-mile range. The Extreme model will also come with a solar roof that Fisker says can add up to 2000 miles of range. Inside the cabin, the Ocean has an all-vegan interior made from recycled fishing nets, old t-shirts and renewed rubber. Another nifty addition is a 17.1-inch touchscreen display that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

With a year before the Ocean starts making its way to consumers, there’s still a long wait before the SUV arrives. However, once it does arrive, the Ocean will be available for sale globally.