Fitbit will end support for PC syncing this fall

Fitbit is discontinuing support for PC and Mac syncing. On a support page spotted by 9to5Google , the company said it would remove the option for users to sync their trackers over its Connect app on October 13th, 2022. After that date, the only way to transfer your data off your Fitbit wearable will be through the Fitbit mobile app. While the shutdown is unlikely to affect many people, it does mean there will be one less way to transfer your favorite songs to your wearable for offline playback.

“On October 13, 2022, we're removing the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer,” the company says on a separate support page . “You can continue to play personal music stored on your watch and transfer music to your watch with the Deezer app and Pandora app.”