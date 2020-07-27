Ford deploys Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots to survey Michigan plant

A Ford plant in Michigan has enlisted two Boston Dynamics robots to aid in laser scanning the plant as it’s prepped for updates, Ford announced yesterday. The robots, nicknamed Fluffy and Spot, will roam the Van Dyke Transmission Plant in Dearborn, MI on four legs, much like a dog would. However, unlike their furry counterparts, these robots are equipped with five cameras, can perform 360-degree scans and are able to climb stairs for hours.

Ford is leasing the Boston Dynamics Spot robots (although you can buy them for $75,000) and deploying them in early August. Fluffy and Spot will scan the plant so engineers have an updated model of what the floor looks like, as changes have been made over the years that may not have been documented, said Mark Goderis, Ford’s digital engineering manager. The bots can be programmed to follow a specific path, have different gaits for various terrain and can right themselves if they fall.