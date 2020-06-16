Latest in Gear

Image credit: Boston Dynamics

You can buy Boston Dynamics' Spot robot (if you have $75,000)

The four-legged robot is available for businesses in the US.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
June 16, 2020
Boston Dynamics' Spot robot
Boston Dynamics

We’ve seen Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robotic dog Spot help triage patients with COVID-19, pull a rickshaw, hold the door for a fellow bot, haul a box truck, herd sheep and more. Until now, Spot was only available as a short-term lease under Boston Dynamics’ Early Adopter Program, but that is changing. Businesses in the United States can now buy their very own Spot robots.

Spot is meant for commercial and industrial use, and orders are subject to Boston Dynamics’ terms, which require “beneficial use” of the robots. That may quell some fears about a robot takeover

The robots will be available via online sales, and interested parties can contact Boston Dynamics for a quote. For reference, Spot Explorer, designed for developers looking to work with Spot, makes one robot available for $74,500. Additional batteries and add-ons like LIDAR can run from $4,620 to $18,450, respectively.

“At Boston Dynamics, we have spent decades creating and refining robots with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence because we believe agile robots can solve a broad range of real world problems,” said Marc Raibert, chairman and founder of Boston Dynamics. “The combination of Spot’s sophisticated software and high performance mechanical design enables the robot to augment difficult or dangerous human work. Now you can use Spot to increase human safety in environments and tasks where traditional automation hasn’t been successful.”

