You can buy Boston Dynamics' Spot robot (if you have $75,000)

We’ve seen Boston Dynamics’ four-legged robotic dog Spot help triage patients with COVID-19, pull a rickshaw, hold the door for a fellow bot, haul a box truck, herd sheep and more. Until now, Spot was only available as a short-term lease under Boston Dynamics’ Early Adopter Program, but that is changing. Businesses in the United States can now buy their very own Spot robots.

Spot is meant for commercial and industrial use, and orders are subject to Boston Dynamics’ terms, which require “beneficial use” of the robots. That may quell some fears about a robot takeover.