Ford voluntarily recalls 49,000 Mach-Es due to overheating batteries

The automaker has asked dealers not to deliver the vehicle for now.
Kris Holt
06.14.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 14th, 2022
In this article: electric vehicle, recall, news, mach-e, mustang mach-e, transportation, ford, tomorrow
A picture shows the Ford Mustang Mach-E car at Ford's Halewood plant in Liverpool, north west England, on October 18, 2021. - US auto giant Ford on October 18 unveiled plans to convert a UK factory into its first electric vehicle component assembly site in Europe. Ford will invest £230 million ($316 million, 273 million euros) in its Halewood plant on Merseyside in northwest England, the carmaker said. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

Ford has announced a recall for 48,924 Mustang Mach-E EVs and asked dealers to pause deliveries of the vehicle. The company said there's a possibility of the high-voltage battery connectors overheating, which could prevent the vehicle from starting or cause it to lose propulsion power while on the road.

According to Automotive News, Ford claims it should be able to fix the issue with an over-the-air software update, which will be rolled out next month. Alternatively, owners can take their Mach-E to a Ford or Lincoln dealer and have the update installed there. Affected vehicles were built between May 27th, 2020, and May 24th, 2022 at Ford's factory in Cuautitlán, Mexico.

There's no open National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the problem, Ford says, which means this is a voluntary recall. Still, it's not a great look for the company.

