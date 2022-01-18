Fortnite's latest update adds climbable monsters and brings back Tilted Towers

Fortnite may be on to a new chapter, but Epic Games is keen to bring back the past in more ways than one. To begin with, the developer has added decidedly Toothless-like climbable monsters (Klombos) that traverse the map. You can use the blowholes on their heads to fly away from pursuing rivals, and feed them fruit (Klomberries) to get items. They're normally peaceful, but can be provoked into a frenzy.

The latest update also revives Tilted Towers, arguably Fortnite's best-known location. While there appear to be some cosmetic changes, you'll have the chance to revisit the sniper-friendly clock tower, scour restaurants for items and otherwise take a nostalgia trip. While we'd expect this to be a hot drop zone for at least a little while (i.e. don't expect to last long), it might be worth a visit to see an iconic area that hasn't been available for two years.

Whatever your travel plans, you'll want to be aware of a couple of smaller gameplay-related updates. The grenade launcher has returned with more direct firing and rounds that explode after their first bounce. And if you're skilled enough to earn more than 99 Crowned Victory Royales, the matching Crowning Achievement emote now displays that number. Your bragging rights remain intact, and you might just have the weapon needed to back them up.