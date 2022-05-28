FromSoftware is nearly ready to restore Dark Souls PC multiplayer features

FromSoftware says it’s one step closer to restoring the PC servers for its Dark Souls games, months after the discovery of a remote code execution exploit forced the studio to take them offline.

"We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC," FromSoftware told PC Gamer . “We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem."

From did not say precisely when it would start bringing its servers back online but promised to share additional details as soon it settled on a final schedule. In a statement Dark Souls publisher Bandai Namco later shared with The Verge , the company clarified the restoration process would start with Dark Souls 3. “We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue,” From said.