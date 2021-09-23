Samsung's Thom Browne Galaxy Watch 4 Classic goes on sale September 29th

It will set you back $799.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.23.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 23rd, 2021
In this article: galaxy watch 4 classic, news, gear, wear os, samsung, galaxy watch 4, wearables, tizen, thom browne
A Thom Browne edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 laying on its side with greenery in the background.
David Imel for Engadget

Starting on September 29th, Samsung will start selling limited quantities of the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic it announced at its recent Unpacked event. The release will mark the first time Samsung has sold a Thom Browne-branded Galaxy Watch separately. Previously, you had to buy the wearable as part of a bundle that included other Galaxy devices.

Each watch comes with interchangeable straps made from leather, rubber and fabric and features rhodium plating. It also includes five custom watch faces. One thing to note about the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is it will only be available in a 42mm size with Bluetooth connectivity. At $799 for a single watch, you’re paying a hefty premium to get the Thom Browne model over the $250 Galaxy Watch 4 and $350 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but that’s how it usually goes with high fashion.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget