Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASUS

GameStop's PC gaming sale discounts ASUS monitors, Razer mice and more

You'll also find deals on headsets and speakers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASUS ROG PG279Q gaming monitor
ASUS

GameStop might just help you put the finishing touches on your computer setup. It’s running a PC gaming sale between now and May 16th that promises deals on a slew of hardware. To start, it’s offering a $100 gift coupon if you buy any MSI laptop with a 10th-gen Intel processor inside. GameStop is also promising discounts up to 20 percent off accessories, including an ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q gaming monitor for $620 (normally $650). Its 165Hz, IPS-based 1440p screen should up to the job of handling a high-performance gaming rig.

Shop GameStop PC gaming sale

You’ll also find Razer’s Viper wired mouse for $60 (typically $80). And if you need audio peripherals, you’re pretty much set. Razer’s Nommo Chroma 2.0 gaming speakers are on sale for $110 (normally $135). Lucid Sound’s Xbox One-oriented LS35X headset is going for $130 (usually $180), and the more affordable HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro headset is on tap for $80 (typically $100). There will likely be more deals to be had, but this gives you an idea of what to expect — the deals could quickly add up if you’re shopping for multiple upgrades.

In this article: Gamestop, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Asus, Razer, Lucid Sound, HyperX, games, video games, peripherals, audio, mouse, monitor, displays, headset, speakers, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
52 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

GameStop's PC gaming sale discounts ASUS monitors, Razer mice and more

GameStop's PC gaming sale discounts ASUS monitors, Razer mice and more

View
Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

View
Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

Microsoft's new Surface notebooks are a grab bag of bad decisions

View
Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

Ask Engadget: How have you dealt with faulty Joy-Cons?

View
Banjo CEO resigns to preserve the company's AI surveillance deals

Banjo CEO resigns to preserve the company's AI surveillance deals

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr