A physical deck of Balatro cards can soon be yours for $16

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If your group chat is anything like Engadget's Slack, Balatro probably comes up several times a week. The indie poker-style title is one of the most talked-about games of the year for good reason: it's endlessly compelling. But what if you don't have a laptop, phone, Steam Deck, Switch or other console nearby and you need your fix, goshdarnit? That's where a physical deck of Balatro playing cards may come in handy.

A $16 deck is up for preorder on Fangamer and it's expected to ship in March. The mockups show subtly pixellated cards that ape the game's art style. They have a red design on the rear — Balatro players will know that the red deck is the default set in the game.

But what of the game-changing jokers? I'm afraid you only get four of those: Joker, Juggler, Blueprint and Gros Michel. Plus, they're just regular ol' jokers here. That's a little disappointing, given how important jokers are in Balatro, but at least my personal favorite banana card is here. The same goes for the apparent lack of tarot, planet and spectral cards, which greatly modify each run.

It's fun that there's a physical Balatro deck on the way, but it's a bit of a bummer that it's a standard set of cards that doesn't really play into the convention-breaking ethos of the video game. Perhaps a board game along those lines is in the works. But for now I might have to pick up several of these decks. I'm probably going to ruin at least one set by using a Sharpie to have 52 diamond cards.