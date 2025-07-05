A surrealist documentary about climate change and other new indie games worth checking out

Welcome to our latest roundup of indie game news and releases. It's a shorter edition than usual this week, but there are still a few interesting games here that are worth having on your radar.

Also, there's still plenty of time to pick up some bargains in the Steam Summer Sale. So if you're planning on bringing your Steam Deck (or ROG Ally or whathaveyou) to a cookout this July 4 weekend and have some change to spare, why not pick up a game or two and try it out? There are a bunch of quality options available for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. We've highlighted some of the juicier deals too.

Technically, 8BitDo is an indie gaming company in that it's an independent enterprise that makes third-party gaming controllers. That's relevant, because I read a cool story this week in Endless Mode (a new gaming- and anime-focused publication from Paste Media). It's about how medical students are using tiny 8BitDo controllers to help them study with a flashcard program called Anki. And here's me thinking those controllers would be most useful for on-the-go Mario Kart World sessions with friends.

New releases

Atuel is one of the more interesting new(ish) games that popped up on my radar this week. After debuting on Itch.io back in 2022, this experimental project just landed on Steam and Google Play.

It's a short, free experience that should take around half an hour to finish. Atuel is billed as a surrealist documentary about climate change "in which you explore beautiful, dreamlike landscapes inspired by the topography and wildlife of the Atuel River Valley in Argentina." Add an eye-catching trailer into the mix and I'm quite happy to spend 30 minutes checking this one out.

We probably shouldn't expect to see much more from the team behind this one — the crew at indie game co-op Matajuegos called it a day last year. However, the developers have been working on other projects, including their own games.

Upcoming

It's been a decade since the debut of Turbo Kid, one of my favorite films of all time. It's a low-budget love letter to Saturday morning cartoons with bucketloads of blood and heart. I love it so very deeply.

A video game that serves as a quasi-sequel arrived on PC in 2024. I enjoyed it quite a bit, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch soon. This is a Metroidvania (in other words, an action platformer) from Outerminds. It has wonderfully gruesome pixel art and a cracking soundtrack from Le Matos, the composers of the film's score.

I'd highly advise watching the Turbo Kid movie before playing this one. You have a few weeks to do so before the Switch release date of August 5.

FMV games never really went away, and an upcoming one from Tales of Kendra: Zau developer Surgent Studios and Palworld creator Pocketpair's publishing arm caught my eye this week. Surgent founder Abubakar Salim is an actor himself, so it's perhaps not too much of a surprise that he'd want top-notch talent for his latest project.

Dead Take stars two of the most highly regarded game actors around in the lead roles: Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil Village) and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33). In this game, you'll play an actor who is searching for a missing friend after a Hollywood party. You'll solve escape room-style puzzles and piece together videos you find along the way to find out what really happened. Sounds promising!