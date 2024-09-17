After a 15-year hiatus, a new Skate game is coming in 2025

Skateboarding games have been going through another golden age the past couple of years with contributions like Devolver’s surrealist skater Skate Story and Phantom Coast Games’ roguelite shredder Helskate. And now a new entry in one of the most beloved skateboarding franchises just moved one step closer to getting a release date.

EA announced plans for an early access release for a new Skate — simply titled skate. (lower case, with a period) —game next year on the game’s official X account. The update also includes some pre-alpha footage of the new game that’s currently being playtested for consoles and the franchise’s first PC release through Steam.

we're incredibly stoked to announce that skate. will be launching in Early Access in 2025. we'll share more details on what to expect in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ZbFL3WycWu — skate. (@skate) September 17, 2024

Fans of the long-running Skate franchise have been receiving a stream of teases and updates since EA first announced the new entry four years ago. Notably, last June EA informed fans this new title would be a free-to-play live service game with microtransactions (allegedly without any “play-to-win” elements though). The game’s publisher also released new details on its official game dev diary about how it's rebuilding the “Flick-It” trick control system, expanding the game’s character customizations and implementing playtests with feedback from the franchise’s fans.

The devs also revealed some interesting details about the game’s core narrative. The new Skate game takes place in the fictional city of San Vansterdam, which has been taken over by a corporate overlord named M-Corp. It seems that M-Corp’s misdeeds are finally catching up to it, meaning that the shreddable city of San Van is open to skaters once again. A teaser video shared an update on M-Corp’s crumbling empire starring I Think You Should Leave star and comedian Tim Robinson as corporate lackey Richard "Richie" Dandle.