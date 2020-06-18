Latest in Gaming

EA is bringing 'Skate' back

It's still very early, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago
Grinding in 'Skate 3'
EA

Yes, after years of rumors (not to mention near-constant fan demand), it’s finally happening: there’s a new Skate game in the works. There’s nothing to show at this stage (you’re looking at Skate 3 above). It’s “really early,” as the team explains. This does put the speculation to rest, though, and it’s safe to presume the new title will bring major strides forward in graphics and features when Skate has skipped a whole console generation. Bring on the ridiculous physics-based wipeouts.

