After a 15-year hiatus, a new Skate game is coming in 2025
EA announced the sequel with some new pre-alpha footage of pure shredding.
Skateboarding games have been going through another golden age the past couple of years with contributions like and . And now new entry in one of the most beloved skateboarding franchises just moved one step closer to getting a release date.
EA announced plans for an early access release for a new Skate — simply titled skate. (lower case, with a period) —game next year on . The update also includes some pre-alpha footage of the new game that’s currently being playtested for consoles and .
we're incredibly stoked to announce that skate. will be launching in Early Access in 2025. we'll share more details on what to expect in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/ZbFL3WycWu
— skate. (@skate) September 17, 2024
Fans of the long-running Skate franchise have been receiving a stream of teases and updates since EA first announced the new entry . Notably, last June EA informed fans this new title would be with microtransactions (allegedly without any “play-to-win” elements though). The game’s publisher also released new details on about how it's rebuilding the “Flick-It” trick control system, expanding the game’s character customizations and implementing playtests with feedback from the franchise’s fans.
The devs also revealed some interesting details about the game’s core narrative. The new Skate game takes place in the fictional city of San Vansterdam, which has been taken over by a corporate overlord named . It seems that M-Corp’s misdeeds are finally catching up to it, meaning that the shreddable city of San Van is open to skaters once again. A teaser video shared an update on M-Corp’s crumbling empire starring I Think You Should Leave star and comedian Tim Robinson as corporate lackey Richard "Richie" Dandle.