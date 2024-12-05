Amazon is giving away games to promote its Secret Level anthology series

We've got a little bit longer to wait until Secret Level, the gaming-inspired animated anthology series from the Love, Death and Robots team, debuts on Prime Video. But Amazon is ramping up to the launch by offering some solid freebies for Prime members on many of the games that inspired episodes in Secret Level. Roguelike masterpiece Spelunky and story-laden space adventure The Outer Worlds are must-haves if they aren't already in your library. Here's the full list of free titles:

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (GOG code)

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition (GOG code)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (Epic Games Store)

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (GOG code)

The Outer Worlds (GOG code)

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition (Amazon Games App)

Spelunky (GOG code)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine (Amazon Games App)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War (Amazon Games App)

And if that wasn't enough free stuff, a code for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II in the Amazon Games App will also drop on December 12. Those Prime Gaming members using the Amazon Luna streaming service will also see the addition of Mega Man 11.

The final facet of this announcement is some steep discounts on retail purchases of games through Amazon's platform. Most notably in this batch is up to 65 percent off God of War: Ragnarok for the PlayStation 5 and up to 80 percent off the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. These titles are all in addition to the previously announced free games lineup Prime Gaming members can add to their collections this month.