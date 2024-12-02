Amazon Prime members can play Death Stranding for free on Luna this month

Amazon has revealed the list of PC games that Prime members can claim at no extra cost, as well as the titles they can stream for (almost) free on Luna. One of those in the latter camp is Death Stranding. You'll be able to check out the Director's Cut edition of Hideo Kojima's hit walking sim for the rest of the month on Luna. That might just be long enough to start making sense of the game.

Another notable title in the Luna lineup this month is The Expanse: A Telltale Series. The narrative-heavy adventure game is a prequel to the TV show that ran for a few extra seasons on Prime Video after Syfy canceled it.

Along with those two and the mainstays of Fortnite, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Trackmania and XDefiant, Prime members can play a bunch of other games on Luna this month. Those are The Jackbox Naughty Pack, Endling — Extinction is Forever, Disney•Pixar Cars, El Hijo, Disney•Pixar Wall-E, Split/Second, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader, Chicken Police — Paint it RED!, Spitlings and Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure.

Of course, you can claim a whole host of PC games at no extra cost too. There are some great games in the mix, such as the excellent Overcooked 2 (the ultimate relationship test, in my eyes) and the compelling puzzle platformer Planet of Lana. Also available will be the likes of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Dredge, Quake II and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Once you claim these games, they're yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your Prime membership. Here's what you can snap up and when, along with the launcher you can play each game on:

December 2

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (GOG)

Tomb Raider: Underworld (GOG)

Overcooked! 2 (GOG)

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (GOG)

Dredge (GOG)

December 5

Quake II (GOG)

Disney•Pixar Wall E (Amazon Games App)

December 12

Planet of Lana (GOG)

Hero's Hour (GOG)

The Coma: Recut (GOG)

Electrician Simulator (Epic Games Store)

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector's Edition (Amazon Games App)

December 19

Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Amazon Games App)

Predator: Hunting Grounds (Epic Games Store)

Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition (Amazon Games App)

Simulakros (Amazon Games App)

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector's Edition (Legacy Games Code)

December 26

The Town of Light (GOG)