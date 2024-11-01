Amazon Prime 'free' games for November include Dishonored and Guardians of the Galaxy

It's the start of a new month and, as always, Amazon is set to give away a ton of PC games to Prime members. Once again, it's a pretty strong lineup. There's a broad range of offerings from immersive sims and classic platformers to splashy action-adventure titles and chaotic cooking simulators.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (one of our favorite games of 2021 ), Mafia: Definitive Edition (a 2020 remake of the 2002 original), Dishonored, Elite Dangerous and Super Meat Boy are among the more well-known titles on the list. Overcooked is brilliant fun and, in my opinion, a perfect relationship test. Meanwhile, if the idea of building and running a dinosaur theme park in which the attractions hopefully won't run amok is your thing, Jurassic World Evolution is one on the options.

You can claim Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (via the Epic Games Store) and Mafia: Definitive Edition (via GOG) today. Here's what else you can snap up and when, along with the launcher you can play each game on:

November 7

Dishonored - Definitive Edition (GOG)

Duck Paradox (GOG)

Close To The Sun (GOG)

Disney•Pixar Cars (Amazon Games App)

Bang Bang Racing (Amazon Games App)

Snakebird Complete (Epic Games Store)

November 14

Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector's Edition (Amazon Games App)

Chasm: The Rift (GOG)

House of Golf 2 (Epic Games Store)

Tomb Raider: Anniversary (GOG)

Blade of Darkness (GOG)

November 21

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Amazon Games App)

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition (GOG)

Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector's Edition (Legacy Games)

Super Meat Boy (Epic Games Store)

Moonscars (GOG)

Riot - Civil Unrest (GOG)

November 27

Elite Dangerous (Epic Games Store)

Sir Whoopass - Immortal Death (GOG)

Jurassic World Evolution (Epic Games Store)

Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector's Edition (Amazon Games App)

Shogun Showdown (GOG)

You still have time to grab some of October's Prime Gaming freebies , such as A Plague Tale: Innocence and Death's Door. Meanwhile, the latest batch of games that you can stream on Luna's Prime Gaming channel in eligible countries include Jackbox Party Pack 7, Saints Row: The Third - Remastered, Moving Out, Endling - Extinction is Forever and Infinite Minigolf, alongside mainstays including Fortnite and XDefiant.

