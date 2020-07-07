‘Mafia: Definitive Edition’ is delayed until September due to COVID-19

As a consolation for the delay, 2K Games has released a 15-second teaser, and the company plans to release an extended look at Mafia: Definitive Edition’s gameplay on July 22nd. Fans will be able to find that on the @mafiagame Twitter account.

Like Mafia II and Mafia III, Mafia I is being completely overhauled and rebuilt from the ground up by Hangar 13. 2K Games calls it a “faithful but expanded” 4K- and HDR-ready remake that improves both visuals and gameplay, builds on the narrative and adds new features like motorcycles and collectibles.

The “Definitive Editions” of Mafia II and Mafia III arrived in May, so fans can already play those remakes. While the updated second and third games arrived before the first, that shouldn’t be too much of an issue, as the three titles each have their own unique narratives.

“From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide,” 2K Games and Hangar 13 wrote.