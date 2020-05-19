‘Mafia II’ and ‘Mafia III’ Definitive Editions are available today

Fans of 2K Games’ Mafia series will have a lot of content to revisit over the next several months. After teasing an announcement last week (not to mention details and photos being leaked), the company has released “Definitive Editions” of Mafia II and Mafia III. 2K Games also announced that August 28th will see the release of a full-on remake of the original Mafia game, as well as a physical compilation of all three games.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2010 game, so gamers can enjoy polished HD visuals, along with all of the game’s downloadable content. Mafia III: Definitive Edition, meanwhile, has the same graphics as the 2016 version of the game (which makes sense given how recent the game is) and also comes with all of the game’s DLC. The titles are available starting today on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One for $30 each. (Steam users who already bought Mafia II or Mafia III will get a free upgrade to the newer versions.) A bundle of both games is available for $60 which also comes with a downloadable version of Mafia: Definitive Edition when it comes out in August.