‘Mafia II’ and ‘Mafia III’ Definitive Editions are available today

A remake of ‘Mafia I’ will be out in August.
Marc DeAngelis
16m ago
Comments
Mafia Trilogy
Fans of 2K Games’ Mafia series will have a lot of content to revisit over the next several months. After teasing an announcement last week (not to mention details and photos being leaked), the company has released “Definitive Editions” of Mafia II and Mafia III. 2K Games also announced that August 28th will see the release of a full-on remake of the original Mafia game, as well as a physical compilation of all three games.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2010 game, so gamers can enjoy polished HD visuals, along with all of the game’s downloadable content. Mafia III: Definitive Edition, meanwhile, has the same graphics as the 2016 version of the game (which makes sense given how recent the game is) and also comes with all of the game’s DLC. The titles are available starting today on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One for $30 each. (Steam users who already bought Mafia II or Mafia III will get a free upgrade to the newer versions.) A bundle of both games is available for $60 which also comes with a downloadable version of Mafia: Definitive Edition when it comes out in August.

2K Games will rebuild Mafia: Definitive Edition from the ground up, so the 2002 title will have graphics, sound and features on par with current-gen games. The fact that the first game is coming out later shouldn’t be an issue for those playing through the series, though. Each of the three entries in the series has its own discrete narrative, so while players may be traveling back and forth from the ‘40s to the ‘60s to the ‘30s, it won’t be like watching The Godfather Part II before watching the original movie.

Hopefully these new editions of the Mafia games will give new gamers a good way to dig into the series, and will provide existing fans a compelling means to relive the hits and heists.

