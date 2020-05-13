2K Games is remastering the Mafia trilogy

Here’s something we didn’t expect to see: a remaster of the often-overlooked Mafia series. Publisher 2K Games announced the Mafia: Trilogy on Wednesday with a short teaser on YouTube and promised to share additional details on May 19th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

The video doesn't show much, but what we do know is that you'll be able to buy the remastered trilogy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC -- via both Steam and the Epic Game Store. As Polygon notes, this will be the first time console owners will be able to play all three games on a single system. The original Mafia was released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC. Mafia 2 then came out in 2010 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, with the latest game in the franchise, Mafia 3, following in 2016 on current generation consoles.