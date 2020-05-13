Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 2K Games

2K Games is remastering the Mafia trilogy

For the first, you'll be able to play all three games on a single console.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
4m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Mafia 3
2K Games

Here’s something we didn’t expect to see: a remaster of the often-overlooked Mafia series. Publisher 2K Games announced the Mafia: Trilogy on Wednesday with a short teaser on YouTube and promised to share additional details on May 19th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

The video doesn't show much, but what we do know is that you'll be able to buy the remastered trilogy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC -- via both Steam and the Epic Game Store. As Polygon notes, this will be the first time console owners will be able to play all three games on a single system. The original Mafia was released in 2002 on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC. Mafia 2 then came out in 2010 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, with the latest game in the franchise, Mafia 3, following in 2016 on current generation consoles.  

Of the three, the majority of people are probably most familiar with is Mafia 3 thanks to its compelling protagonist and fictional take on a 1960s New Orleans. For much of its history, other open-world games such as Grand Theft Auto have overshadowed the series. With this new remaster, however, Mafia may finally get its time in the sun.   

2K hasn't said when it plans to release Mafia: Trilogy, but the company will likely share that information on the 19th. We'll have more details then.

In this article: 2K, 2K Games, Hanger 13, Mafia 3, video games, xbox one, playstation 4, PS4, personal computing, steam, epic games store, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

View
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets boast sleeker looks and wireless charging

Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets boast sleeker looks and wireless charging

View
The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

View
Alienware's updated Area-51m laptop comes with AMD RDNA graphics

Alienware's updated Area-51m laptop comes with AMD RDNA graphics

View
Spatial goes free, aiming to become the Zoom of virtual collaboration

Spatial goes free, aiming to become the Zoom of virtual collaboration

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr