ASUS and Microsoft's Xbox-branded handheld appears in leaked FCC photos

New photos leaked from the FCC appear to confirm that an Xbox-branded handheld gaming console is coming soon. A listing shows two versions of ASUS's ROG Ally 2 handheld, a dark model with a dedicated Xbox labeled button at the top left and a white version with the same button blacked out. The latter could carry a different function or be removed altogether from the production model, according to the leak (related to Wi-Fi modules) from Videocardz seen by The Verge.

The models otherwise look identical but carry different specs, according to other parts of the listing. Both have 7-inch 120Hz displays, but the ROG Ally 2 Xbox version (RC73X1) will come with an AMD 8-Core 36W Ryzen Z2 Extreme and 64GB LPDDR5X memory, while the regular model (RC73YA) will pack an AMD 4-core 20W AMD Aeirth Plus chip (memory unknown). Compared to the ROG Ally, the Rog Ally 2 has a thicker design and more rounded grips. It also offers a pair of USB-C controllers, along with HDMI and 3.5mm connectors, according to the rear view.

It's not yet known what the Xbox button will do, but Microsoft is expected to add features like support for the Xbox Game Bar, Play Anywhere functionality and Game Pass Ultimate. It could go even deeper, possibly launching the Xbox app on Windows, according to Videocardz. Some peripherals like the Backbone One already carry an Xbox button to open up the Xbox guide, show available games and more.

We'll have to wait and see more details, but as Engadget's Sam Rutherford put it, "the case for an Xbox handheld seems so obvious it's kind of surprising Microsoft didn't announce one years ago."