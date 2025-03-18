It's about damn time Microsoft made an Xbox gaming handheld

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It hasn't happened yet, but if rumors are to be believed, Microsoft may be finally working on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld. In a lot of ways, portable PCs represent a perfect evolution to the company's consoles. But with Microsoft arriving late to the party, there are a few things this device needs to get right.

Between Microsoft's 20-plus year history making consoles and the Surface division's expertise in engineering laptops and other mobile devices, you'd think creating a portable PC with a built-in screen and attached controllers would be as easy as sticking an AFK opponent with a 'nade in Halo. And after the Steam Deck built a fort on Valve's top sellers list since its release in 2022, there's an obvious financial incentive for Microsoft as well. Hell, we've even heard about how much Xbox CEO Phil Spencer likes traveling with his Legion Go, so it's not like this is a foreign concept to the folks in Redmond.

Regardless, aside from the Xbox-branded gaming laptop that we'll probably never get (MSFT please?), a handheld console makes so much sense. The Nintendo Switch has already proven that there's a massive appetite for a device you can easily connect to a TV but still take on the go. But more importantly, Spencer has been out there for years saying "I don't want my team's focus on console sales. The primary outcome of all the work that we do is how many players we see, and how often they play. That is what drives Xbox." And right now, there's no better way for the company to grow its user base than by making its first handheld console. Not only could a portable Xbox play games locally, it could also stream titles from the cloud (via Game Pass Ultimate), serve as another home for social features like the friends list, activity feed and so much more.

According to Windows Central's Jez Corden, the device — codenamed Project Kennan — will feature a design similar to existing handhelds like the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go (though it probably won't have detachable controllers). While it appears Microsoft won't be making the device itself, the company is said to be tapping ASUS (or possibly another OEM) to build it instead, which makes a lot of sense given the latter's experience with the Ally and Ally X. From there, Microsoft is expected to add some "Xbox-y twists" like support for the Xbox Game Bar, Play Anywhere functionality and of course Game Pass Ultimate.

Unfortunately, there isn't concrete pricing or a specific release date, but it's possible that this device could come out before the end of the year for between $499 and $599. But again, those numbers are mostly speculation, and there's not much info regarding its screen size, processor or any other special features it might have.

But let's be real, the specs for this rumored portable Xbox aren't all that important. Right now, there are a seemingly endless number of handhelds available from companies like ASUS, Lenovo, MSI, Ayaneo and GPD, with even more on the way. So if Microsoft comes out yet with another option that doesn't address the flaws of current devices, it won't make that big of an impact. That's because, for my money, the Steam Deck still feels like the best portable gaming machine on the market.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

While the Deck's performance is often eclipsed by its Windows-based rivals, Valve's machine offers a more polished and intuitive experience, thanks in large part to its purpose-built OS. When I use it, I don't have to deal with annoying notifications or pop-ups that force me to awkwardly switch between various control schemes just to get into a game. On the Deck, I never have to use desktop apps (unless I want to), as Steam's Big Picture mode (unlike Windows) was designed around a simple UI that can be navigated using joysticks instead of a mouse.

The most important thing Microsoft can do for its upcoming handheld is to remove or sidestep the clunkiness you run into on practically every Windows-based device. This is something the company has tried to do before via improvements to the Windows Game Bar and may revisit again with its rumored Project Bayside, which could provide a standardized framework that would allow for a more streamlined UI. But what does this actually look like in the real world?

When it's all said and done, Microsoft's goal should be to make it so that gamers can boot up the system, log in and install or launch a title without ever needing to move their hands away from the joysticks and face buttons. That means no shifting your fingers to tap a prompt on its touchscreen or needing to pull up a virtual keyboard/touchpad. And no add-on apps like ASUS' Armoury Crate or Lenovo's Legion Space, either. Those are simply Band-Aids that cover up the core issue of Windows 11 not being properly optimized for portable gaming PCs. If the company can do that, everything else will fall into place. Only then does it need to worry about specs and features.

That said, I would like to see a portable Xbox include an OLED display with support for variable refresh rates that go up to either 120Hz or 144Hz. A microSD card slot is also a must, as it has become a standard component across gaming handhelds (especially as the size of AAA games continues to balloon). I'd also like to see Hall Effect sensors powering its joysticks (and triggers) for increased responsiveness and durability. A dock for connecting it to a TV or monitor would be a nice accessory too. And while it's not an absolute necessity, I think some sort of built-in touchpad (or two, like on the Steam Deck), would go a long way toward making traditional mouse-and-keyboard games much more enjoyable on a handheld device.

Honestly, the case for an Xbox handheld seems so obvious it's kind of surprising Microsoft didn't announce one years ago. Granted, it's possible that the company has been waiting for the next version of its OS (i.e. Windows 12) to make a major concerted push on both traditional PCs and handhelds. But every month that goes by without a true first-party streamlined portable Xbox gaming machine feels like a wasted opportunity.