Lenovo Legion Go S review (Windows version): Not so fast

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Lenovo has already teased the second-gen version of its flagship gaming handheld. But that won't be out until much later this year, so in the meantime, it's come out with the Legion Go S, a slightly sturdier and more portable way to frag while you're out and about. Now the tricky thing about this device is that it will be available in a bunch of different configurations including one that comes pre-installed with SteamOS — a first for any portable PC not made by Valve. Frankly, that's the version we're most interested in. However, the one running Windows 11 is out now, so it's a good time to get familiar with it and see if it's worth the money or if you should just wait for the variant that comes with Valve's OS instead.

Design and display: A mid-cycle streamlining

Lenovo 75 100 Expert Score A more streamlined take on the original Legion Go Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows version) $729.99 The Legion Go S takes a lot of the good stuff from its predecessor and distills it into a slightly more compact and portable package. However, the launch model currently costs more than the original Legion Go, while offering worse performance, a smaller screen and no detachable controllers, which makes this a hard handheld to love. Pros Big 120Hz 8-inch screen

Big 120Hz 8-inch screen Handy little built-in touchpad

Handy little built-in touchpad Solid design with adjustable triggers

Solid design with adjustable triggers Hall effect joysticks

Hall effect joysticks Dual USB ports Cons No fingerprint reader

No fingerprint reader Lackluster vibration motor

Lackluster vibration motor Too pricey for the performance

Too pricey for the performance Legion Space app is still kind of finicky See at Best Buy

Regardless of what platform they're based on, both models feature the same design with the only difference being that the Windows 11 version comes in white while the SteamOS variant features a dark purple shell. However, unlike the original Legion Go, the Go S doesn't have detachable controllers. But aside from that, many of the highlight features from its predecessor are still there. It sports a 1,920 x 1,200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At 8 inches, that's larger than most handhelds, though it is a slight downgrade from the 8.8-inch panel on its predecessor. You also get joysticks with precise Hall effect sensors, an assortment of face and shoulder buttons, dual USB 4 ports (which both support power and data), 3.5mm audio and a microSD card reader.

Another small tweak is that instead of four paddles in back, you only get two, with Lenovo trading out the second pair for a set of toggle switches that let you adjust how deep you want the handheld's triggers to go. It's a nice touch for people who enjoy things like racing games where a bit of extra analog sensitivity can go a long way, but still want the freedom to have a shorter pull when playing stuff like fighting games, where longer triggers hurt more than they help. And while the touchpad on the Legion Go S is much smaller than the one on the original, I'm really glad Lenovo didn't axe it altogether as it makes navigating through settings and menus in Windows so much easier than relying strictly on the joysticks or touch support.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The one feature I wish Lenovo had included is an onboard fingerprint sensor. Without it, you need to use a PIN or password to get into Windows 11. On a system without a keyboard, that means every time you pick up the system, you have to shift your hands away from the joysticks and tap the middle of the touchscreen, because the tiny touchpad doesn't even work for this. Frankly, it's just kind of awkward and could have been avoided entirely if Lenovo had opted for a power button with a built-in finger scanner like many of the Legion Go's rivals including the ROG Ally X and the MSI Claw 8 AI+. Finally, while the Go S does have a built-in rumble motor, the vibrations it puts out are hilariously one-note, especially when it's set to buzz anytime you use the touchpad. So I ended up turning it off entirely.

Performance: Not as fast as you might expect

The Legion Go S will eventually support a handful of processors and configurations, but right now it comes with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go chip along with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. And if you're comparing it to its predecessor, you might think this thing would offer better performance. After all, the original Legion Go has less RAM and an older Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, and two is higher than one, right? Well not so fast, because the Z1 Extreme features a base clock of 3.3GHz with eight cores and 16 threads compared to the Z2 Go's base clock of 3GHz with just four cores and eight threads. Furthermore, the older Z1 Extreme also has a GPU based on AMD's newer RDNA 3 architecture compared to RDNA 2 for the Z2 Go. So in actuality, the Legion Go S with this chip is about 10 to 15 percent less powerful than the model that came before it.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

This becomes a lot more obvious when looking at benchmarks where the Legion Go S delivered 45 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at 800p and medium settings with FSR upscaling set to performance, while the original Legion Go hit 51 fps with both systems set to the same 15-watt performance mode. Meanwhile in Returnal, we saw a similar pattern with the Go S reaching 23 fps on medium graphics at 800p compared to 34 fps for the older Legion Go, once again with both devices set to 15 watts.

Seeing poorer performance on the new model might set off alarms for some people, but before anyone panics, consider this: The Legion Go S is supposed to be a more streamlined and affordable take on the original, so in some respects not being able to achieve the same or higher framerates is to be expected. To me, the real issue is that 32GB of RAM is sort of overkill for this chip, which means you're paying more for memory that can't be fully utilized. And remember, while the Go S' launch config comes with a Z2 Go, there are other versions that are expected to get a Z1 Extreme and possibly a vanilla Z2 at some point in the future.



123 Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version) design photos.

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version) design photos.

Lenovo Legion Go S (Windows 11 version) design photos.



Of course, if you want higher framerates, you can always adjust how much power you're sending to its processor. Lenovo's default balanced setting uses 15 watts, while performance mode pumps things up to 30. But if you want more precise control, the custom mode can go from as little as 5 watts all the way up to 40, though you'll want or need to be plugged into the wall to utilize its full TDP (thermal design power).

Battery life: Good enough

Naturally, whatever performance mode you choose will ultimately impact your battery life. I found that when playing Metal Slug Tactics using the 15-watt balanced setting, the Legion Go S lasted for around two and a half hours, which is pretty solid. When playing more demanding titles, longevity wasn't quite as good, with runtimes closer to an hour and a half. Though, with the Go S featuring a 55.5WHr battery compared to something like the 80WHr pack in the ROG Ally X, that kind of discrepancy isn't entirely unexpected.

Software: Better, but still clunky

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Lenovo has done a lot to improve the Legion Space app since it came out a couple years ago. Not only is it much better as a general place to launch games from, it's a lot easier to adjust settings or download new drivers or software updates. Even the UI is more spacious and intuitive. However, at the end of the day, the handoff between Legion Space and the rest of Windows 11 still feels awkward. Depending on what you're trying to tweak, you have to jump between menus from Lenovo and Microsoft while switching between joystick and touchpad to navigate. I also noticed some bugs like when trying to install Steam from the Legion Space app. It failed every time, which meant I had to download the app directly from Valve and do things manually. In a lot of respects, this is where Windows-based handhelds lag behind the most, so it's a shame it'll be another few months before the SteamOS model goes on sale sometime in May.

Wrap-up

The Legion Go S has all the makings of a solid portable gaming PC. It's got a straightforward design with good ergonomics, Hall effect joysticks and a sensible button layout. Lenovo also includes some nice perks like dual USB-C ports, a decent-sized battery and a handy little touchpad for navigating Windows. I just wish there was a built-in fingerprint scanner too. And while its 8-inch OLED display is a touch smaller than the one on its predecessor, there's not much to dislike about it. You even get more storage (1TB) than a base Legion Go (512GB).

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

The hard thing to come to terms with is that right now a Legion Go S costs $730 for worse performance, no detachable controllers and the lack of bonuses like an included carrying case or vertical mouse functionality like on the original Legion Go, which can be had for $30 less ($700). Normally, that would be a death sentence for a new system because that value proposition simply doesn't make sense.

But in this case, the issue is that Lenovo hasn't fully rolled out all of its variations. I still think 32GB of RAM on this device is excessive; not even the ROG Ally X has that much. But more importantly, the Legion Go S' other configs aren't available yet. So even if you aren't holding out for the SteamOS variant, you'd be silly not to wait for less expensive versions to come out with starting prices closer to $600 (or even $500 for the one with Valve's platform), which will instantly make this handheld a lot more attractive.