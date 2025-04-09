BAFTA game awards (adorably) dominated by Astro Bot

The 2025 BAFTA game awards took place yesterday in London and were dominated by one of our favorite games this year, Astro Bot. The PlayStation 5 platformer took home prizes in five categories including Best Game, along with Animation, Audio Achievement, Family and Game Design. That's no surprise, considering the game's critical accolades and popularity with fans.

Astro Bot is the first fully-fledged and fully-priced version in the Astro universe. "With precise and responsive controls, adorable characters and an exciting variety of mechanics and environments, Astro Bot is easily one of the best games that Sony has every produced," wrote Engadget's Jessica Conditt. It beat out some strong competition in the Best Game category, including Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Helldivers 2, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Thank Goodness You're Here.

Still Wakes the Deep came in second with three BAFTAs: New Intellectual Property, and Performers in Supporting and Lead Roles. One of those winners, Scottish actor Karen Dunbar (playing Finlay), humorously declared in her acceptance speech that "I'm not even an actor, I'm a gynecologist!"

Other key winners of the evening included Balatro for Debut Game category, Thank Goodness You're Here for Best British Game, Helldivers 2 in the multiplayer and music categories, Neva for Artistic Achievement and Metaphor: ReFantazio for Narrative. For a complete list of winners check here and you can watch the entire ceremony below.