Balatro+ is Apple's Arcade Game of the Year because of course it is

The year's end is quickly approaching and that means all the best of 2024 lists are coming out. The latest is Apple's App Store Awards, which highlight 17 apps across the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Vision Pro. The most notable winner for us here at Engadget? Balatro+ from LocalThunk.

Balatro+ takes home the prize for Apple Arcade Game of the Year after already capturing so many of our hearts. The roguelike game is a fantastic mix of poker, deck-building, solitaire and more that gets addictive quick. It's only been available on iOS through Apple Arcade or as a standalone purchase since September. It's also available on all other platforms, including the PC and Nintendo Switch.

If you're the rare person out there who prefers physical games to digital ones (a stance I can sometimes relate to) then you'll be happy to know a $16 Balatro playing card deck is currently available for preorder on Fangamer. However, it won't ship until March 2025 so it might be worth first checking out the game digitally.

Other games awarded in Apple's App Store awards include AFK Journey, Thank Goodness You're Here! and Squad Busters. Apple also announced six apps that are recognized for their Cultural Impact. Winners in this category included Oko, an AI-powered navigation app for people who are blind or low-vision that offers information such as what's happening at an intersection and turn-by-turn directions.