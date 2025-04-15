Baldur's Gate 3 gains cross-play, a photo mode and more in its final major update

Larian Studios has deployed the final major update for Baldur's Gate 3 . It's a pretty spicy one too, as the developer is adding a bunch of the community's most-requested changes. Among them is full cross-play support. So, no matter whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or Mac, you can squad up with your buddies and help each other get through the huge RPG.

Another welcome arrival is that of a built-in photo mode. This will be available during most parts of the game, including cutscenes. You can also slap stickers on your snaps and apply several effects to them.

Along with those updates, Larian has added 12 new subclasses, and it says each of them offer new ways to play the 2023 hit. The additions are as follows:

Bard — College of Glamour

Barbarian — Path of Giants

Cleric — Death Domain

Druid — Circle of Stars

Fighter — Arcane Archer

Monk — Way of The Drunken Master

Paladin — Oath of the Crown

Ranger — Swarmkeeper

Rogue — Swashbuckler

Sorcerer — Shadow Magic

Warlock — Hexblade

Wizard — Bladesinging

Larian says each of the subclasses has fresh abilities, animations, visual effects and summons. The latest Paladin subclass comes with new voiced dialogue for the Oathbreaker Knight, the studio says.