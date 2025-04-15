Baldur's Gate 3 gains cross-play, a photo mode and more in its final major update
There are a dozen new subclasses to try as well.
Larian Studios has deployed the final major update for . It's a pretty spicy one too, as the developer is adding a bunch of the community's most-requested changes. Among them is full cross-play support. So, no matter whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or Mac, you can squad up with your buddies and help each other get through the huge RPG.
Another welcome arrival is that of a built-in photo mode. This will be available during most parts of the game, including cutscenes. You can also slap stickers on your snaps and apply several effects to them.
Along with those updates, Larian has added 12 new subclasses, and it says each of them offer new ways to play the 2023 hit. The additions are as follows:
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Bard — College of Glamour
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Barbarian — Path of Giants
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Cleric — Death Domain
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Druid — Circle of Stars
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Fighter — Arcane Archer
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Monk — Way of The Drunken Master
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Paladin — Oath of the Crown
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Ranger — Swarmkeeper
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Rogue — Swashbuckler
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Sorcerer — Shadow Magic
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Warlock — Hexblade
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Wizard — Bladesinging
Larian says each of the subclasses has fresh abilities, animations, visual effects and summons. The latest Paladin subclass comes with new voiced dialogue for the Oathbreaker Knight, the studio says.
Steam Trading Cards are new to Baldur's Gate 3 too, enabling Steam players to craft badges and unlock profile backgrounds and emoticons for their accounts. On top of all that, Larian has added support for partial level editing for current characters, items and triggers to its modding toolkit, as well as some quality-of-life updates. The studio says it's passing the reins to the community to make future updates as it's moving onto other projects, . While it's beavering away on other games, Larian plans to release weekly videos about Baldur's Gate 3 and development of the game on YouTube.